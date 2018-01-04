Class of 2017 to learn their fate soon

File: Basic Education Director-General Hubert Mweli visited a marking centre in December. More than 10 million answer sheets were marked by 44,911 markers. Photo: Twitter / @DBE_SA

JOHANNESBURG - The long wait is almost over for the Class of 2017.

Almost 800,000 pupils wrote government’s national senior certificate.

They’re now waiting for the Basic Education Department to release the matric results.

On Wednesday, the Independent Examinations Board released its results, with a pass rate of almost 99 percent.

The IEB’s CEO says their pupils are a privileged minority.

“It’s not an independent school versus government school issue," said Anne Oberholzer.

"It’s a societal problem where you have communities that have and communities that don’t have.

"As a society, we should be supporting and giving opportunity where the home environment doesn’t provide for that."

