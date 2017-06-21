Clinic for sex workers open in Cape Town

Johannesburg, 20 June 2017 - A clinic for sex workers has been opened in Cape Town. The facility is located at the offices of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce. To tell us more, we're joined by Sweat's Zukiswa Ngobo. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Sex workers in Cape Town will finally have access to health care‚ counselling and legal services.

A clinic has been opened in Cape Town specifically for them.

The facility is at the offices of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce, otherwise known as SWEAT.

The clinic will be the only one of its kind in South Africa.

It's doors will be open from noon to 8pm daily to suit the working hours of most sex workers.

Those behind the clinic believe it will be a safe space for sex workers‚ who were often stigmatised.

eNCA