Minister extends condolences on passing of amaMpondo queen

  • South Africa
File:The queen mother of amaMpondo aseNyandeni passed away on Thursday morning. Photo: eNCA / Estelle Bronkhorst

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize, has extended his condolences on the passing of the amaMpondo queen Fikelephi "Bongolethu" Ndamase.

The queen mother of amaMpondo aseNyandeni passed away on Thursday morning but the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

“We are honoured to have known the Queen Mother who has been a pillar and a mother to many,’ said Mkhize.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and wish them and the whole nation strength at this heavy loss of a distinguished mother and leader.”

