Cold weather expected to last all week

File: The SALT Observatory in Sutherland is surrounded by snow following a cold front that brought freezing conditions to the rest of South Africa on Tuesday. Photo: Snow Report SA / Erica Koen

JOHANNESBURG - The cold front that brought snow to the high ground of the Cape, heavy rain in the mountainous regions of the Western Cape, and freezing conditions to the rest of South Africa this morning, has now moved off into the Indian Ocean.

Even though the front is gone, the eNCA Weather centre is not expecting temperatures to bounce back very quickly.

A high-pressure system has settled in over Eastern SA and will continue to bring a cooler easterly airflow to the eastern parts throughout this week.

This will cause cloudy to partly cloudy weather over parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo with light rain possible against the escarpment.

A brief reminder to care for the most vulnerable... 2 and 4 legged among us in this cold!! Make a Difference and Stay Safe! @NSPCA_SA #coldFront pic.twitter.com/WIk7vu3RKs — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 2, 2018

Daytime temperatures in Johannesburg will remain below 20ºC until at least Sunday.



File: The forecast for Johannesburg anticipates low temperatures until the end of the week. Credit: eNCA Weather Centre

#ShackFires In Alexandra residents whose homes burnt down are trying to salvage anything they can. #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/bqioztpg0H — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 3, 2018

#ShackFires Atleast 20 shacks burnt down overnight in Marlboro, Alexandra. The community is now trying to rebuild. #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/GS4t3XHdjU — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 3, 2018





The opposite is true for the Western coastal areas where an offshore airflow will result in significantly higher temperatures towards the weekend when Capetonians can look forward to sunny and warm conditions.





File: The forecast for Cape Town anticipates temperatures to rise at the end of the week. Credit: eNCA Weather Centre

Under calm and cloud-free skies, night-time temperatures will continue to drop below zero degrees over much of the interior with widespread frost expected in the mornings.



File: Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below zero over the central parts of South Africa on Wednesday, 4 July. Credit: eNCA Weather Centre

