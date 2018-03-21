Coligny case: defence dispute Mosweu died of 'blunt force neck trauma'

Coligny murder accused Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte appeared at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. The two are accused of the murder Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu in Coligny on 20 April, 2017. Photo: Molaole Montsho/ANA

MAHIKENG - The defence in the Coligny murder trial will dispute the cause of death, the North West High Court heard on Tuesday.

Advocate Hennie du Plessis told the court that they did not agree with the pathologist on Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu's cause of death.

Specialist forensic pathologist Dr Ruweida Moorad told the court Mosweu had 23 different injuries and had concluded that cause of death was due to "blunt force neck trauma".

The defence was of the view that the cause of death might be blood aspiration.

Moorad described the injuries as being severe, adding that Mosweu's right eye was swollen and he had injuries to his face.

"It is possible to get an injury like this one in an assault," she said testifying for the State.

She said the injuries were consistent with a fall or a jump from a moving vehicle, but she concluded that the deceased fell from the moving vehicle because he did not use his hands when he landed on the ground to protect his head.

"The were no injuries recorded on the palm, this showed that he did not use his protection [hands] to protect his head."

She also told the court due to the seriousness of the injuries, even a person with no medical background would have taken the injured person to a clinic or hospital instead of a police station.

Mosweu known as Faki was killed on April 20, 2017 allegedly by Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34.

The State alleges the two assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing a sunflower head from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower plantation. Karsten is Doorewaard's uncle.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and forcefully drove with him around the farm in a vehicle. They assaulted and threatened to kill him if he report the incident, they also stole his cell phone and pointed him with a firearm.

The men pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm levelled against them.

Mosweu's death set off violent mass protest that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the community into racial groups.

At least six houses and three trucks were set alight and several shops looted and damaged.

In their plea explanation they denied pushing Mosweu out of a moving van, stating that he had jumped but both of them did not see him jumping.

They said they did not restrain him in the van as he had volunteered to go with them to the police station after they found him stealing sunflower heads.

Doorewaard and Schutte were granted R5,000 bail each.

The case was postponed to March 22 for further hearing.

Matlhomola's father Sakkie Dingake and other family members attended the court proceeding. Dingake who is limping said he was shot by another man with a pellet two weeks ago, the incident was not linked to his son's murder trial.

African News Agency