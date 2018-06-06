Suspects back in court for Coligny teen’s murder

File: Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip are accused of assaulting a teenager and throwing him out of a moving van. Photo: ANA

MAFIKENG - The trial of two farmworkers accused of killing a Coligny teenager is expected to resume in the North West High Court on Wednesday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte allegedly assaulted a teenager and threw him out of a moving van on 20 April 2017 at a Rietvlei farm near Coligny.

They accused him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten's crop.

The plantation is located near an informal settlement.

The pair face charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft, and the pointing a firearm.

African News Agency