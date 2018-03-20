Coligny murder-accused expected to plead to charges

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm. Photo: ANA / Molaole Montsho

MAHIKENG - Two North West farm workers accused of murdering a teenage boy in Coligny, are expected to plead to the charges against them.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte will appear in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm.

The case was postponed on Monday to find an interpreter fluent in Afrikaans.

The State alleges that the two killed Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu on 20 April at Rietvlei farm near Scotland informal settlement.

The State further alleges that the two intimidated, kidnapped and stole the cellphone from a man who had witnessed the incident.

Mosweu's death triggered violent protests that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the community into racial groups.

At least six houses and three trucks were set alight and several shops looted and damaged.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5,000 bail each, their bail has been extended until 20 March.

The State was expected to call its first witness after the two had pleaded.

African News Agency