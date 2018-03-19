Trial of Coligny murder-accused resumes

File: Pieter Doorewaard (26) and Phillip Schutte (34) face charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, among others. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

RUSTENBURG - The trial of two North West farm workers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny will resume in the North West High Court in Mafikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard (26) and Phillip Schutte (34) face charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft, and pointing a firearm.

The State alleges the two killed Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu (16) on 20 April last year at Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer's field.

They claimed they put Mosweu at the back of a van, intending to take him to the police, but that he jumped out of the moving vehicle and injured his neck.

An eyewitness, however, told police Mosweu was thrown out of the moving van. He died on his way to hospital.

The state further charged that the two intimidated, kidnapped, and stole the cellphone of the sole witness in the case. He was also allegedly threatened with a firearm.

Mosweu's death triggered violent mass protests that left a trail of destruction in the small maize-growing town and split the community along racial lines.

At least six houses and three trucks were set alight and several shops were looted and damaged in the aftermath of Mosweu's death.

African News Agency