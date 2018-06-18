Coligny sunflower murder trial continues

File: Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte face charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, and pointing a firearm. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

RUSTENBURG - The trial of two North West farm workers accused of killing a teenager in Coligny continues in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard (26) and Philip Schutte (34) are accused of killing Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu of Scotland informal settlement in Coligny on 20 April 2017.

The defence is expected to present its case after an application for the accused to be discharged under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act was dismissed last week.

They face charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, and pointing a firearm.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks dismissed the discharge application but acquitted the two on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The State alleges the two killed Mosweu after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer Pieter Karsten's field at Rietvlei farm near the informal settlement in Coligny. Karsten is Doorewaard's uncle.

The two claim Mosweu jumped from a moving van while they were driving to the Coligny police station intending to hand him over to police, but eyewitness Bonakele Pakisi testified in court that he saw Mosweu being thrown from a moving van.

Doorewaard was the driver while Schutte allegedly threw Mosweu out of the van.

The two were granted bail of R5,000.

