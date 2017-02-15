SAA fined R1,16bn for anti-competitive incentive scheme

File: SAA has been fined R1,16bn for anti-competitive behaviour. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday awarded a R1,16-billion settlement to Comair in its case against SAA in respect of its travel agent incentive schemes, which was found to be anti-competitive.

Fourteen years ago, Comair and Nationwide Airlines accused SAA of implementing an incentive scheme to travel agents that kept the agents loyal to the state-owned airline and excluded competitors, a violation of the Competition Act.

The Competition Commission reached settlement with SAA in 2006 to end the practise, but Comair pursued litigation nonetheless.

In terms of the judgment, SAA was ordered to pay Comair R554-million plus interest at 15,5 percent, and costs amounting to about R1,16bn.

Comair operates British Airways and its low-cost brand, kulula.com.

“As this has been a long and complex matter the company will need time to study the judgment,” Comair said in a statement.

The judgment was subject to appeal by both parties.

Comair on Tuesday posted a R199m profit after tax for the six-month period ending December 31 compared to R84m in the previous period

SAA was not immediately available for comment.

Africa News Agency