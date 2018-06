The Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture is calling on the public to come forward with evidence. Photo: www.sastatecapture.org.za

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture is calling on the public to come forward with evidence.

The commission is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

People can contact the commission on 010 214 0651.

They can also visit its website at www.sastatecapture.org.za.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are welcome.

Hearings are set to begin in August.

eNCA