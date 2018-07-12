WATCH: Committee gives feedback on Sassa payments

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee looking into the social grants crisis will report back on progress made on payments.

Last week, technical glitches left over 700,000 social grant recipients unable to get their money.

According to Sassa, the problem affected those social grants recipients who migrated to new Post Office cards.

Sapo was supposed to take over payments from Cash Paymaster Services on 31 March after its contract expired.

But Sassa got an extension until September to allow for a transitional phase between CPS and the Post office.

eNCA