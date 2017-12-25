North West mob beats man for alleged rape

File: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped on her way to a filling station on Friday when a man, armed with a firearm, approached her. Photo: AFP

RUSTENBURG – A 20-year-old man is under police watch in hospital after community mob beat him for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Ramosadi near Mahikeng, North West police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the girl was on her way to a filling station on Friday when a man, armed with a firearm, approached her.

“It is alleged that the suspect then pointed the girl with the firearm, instructed her to not to scream and dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her,” said Funani.

“According to information available at this stage, it appears that the suspect took the victim to her residential place where he also raped her. The victim managed to escape and asked for help from her neighbours who quickly gathered outside the house. Upon realising that residents had gathered outside the house, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee, but was caught by the residents who allegedly assaulted him.”

He was taken to the local hospital where he was being treated under police guard.

According to Funani, when police confiscated his firearm they discovered it was a toy gun.

He was expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Wednesday.

African News Agency