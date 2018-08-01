Commuters feel the pinch as taxi fares increase

File: Fares for both local and long-distance routes are going up. Photo: AFP / Paballo Thekiso

JOHANNESBURG - If you use taxis to get around, you'll notice an increase in fares on Wednesday.

Commuters are really starting to feel the pinch of recent fuel hikes.



Fares for both local and long-distance routes are going up.

The South African National Taxi Council says the increases generally range from R1one to R10.

But certain long distance routes will increase by as much as R20.

Santaco says it regrets the hikes, but it has no choice as many taxi operators are struggling to stay in business.

eNCA