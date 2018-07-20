Complaints against captain who used k-word dates back to 2016

File: SAPS Captain JM Henrico faces a charge of crimen injuria for verbal harassment. Photo: Gallo / Jaco Marais

PRETORIA - A police officer will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday morning for calling his subordinates the k-word.

Captain JM Henrico faces a charge of crimen injuria for verbal harassment.

It's the same charge as that of estate agent Vicki Momberg.

Human rights lawyers say the complaints date back to 2016.

They say black police officers at the Pretoria police station filed internal and criminal complaints against Henrico for numerous alleged acts of racism.

eNCA