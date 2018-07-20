DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Complaints against captain who used k-word dates back to 2016

  • South Africa
File: SAPS Captain JM Henrico faces a charge of crimen injuria for verbal harassment. Photo: Gallo / Jaco Marais

PRETORIA - A police officer will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday morning for calling his subordinates the k-word.

Captain JM Henrico faces a charge of crimen injuria for verbal harassment.

It's the same charge as that of estate agent Vicki Momberg.

READ: Pretoria police captain in court for using k-word

Human rights lawyers say the complaints date back to 2016.

They say black police officers at the Pretoria police station filed internal and criminal complaints against Henrico for numerous alleged acts of racism.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close