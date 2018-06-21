LIVE VIDEO: Concourt to rule on political party funding

Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court will on Thursday hand down judgment on political party funding and the constitutionality of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

“My Vote Counts (MVC) believes that for citizens to make an ‘informed’ vote there is a reasonable requirement for information concerning political parties’ private funding to be disclosed,” the organisation said in a statement.

The organisation believes that the disclosure of political party funding will help deter political corruption and prevent the appearance of corruption and undue influence between donors and political parties.

eNCA