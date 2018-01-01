Concerned mother blasts Burger King SA on Twitter

A Cape Town mother, who is concerned about her children's health, took to twitter to blast Burger King SA over their grey stale looking patties she discovered before her kids consumed the burger, 1 January 2018. Photo: Nikki Smal via Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – A Cape Town mother was "horrified" by the meat patty that Burger King served her family.

Nikki Smal (Twitter handle) used Twitter to express her disgust at the burgers she bought for her children at a Burger King in Cape Town.

She claimed that "hell would have to freeze over" before she allowed her child to eat what is pictured to be a grey stale-looking patty.

Hey @BurgerKingZA, please can we actually talk about what is going on here? I don’t eat meat but my family does and hell would have to freeze over before I allowed my child consume this. I am absolutely horrified tbh. pic.twitter.com/euXmLOyVvr — Nikki Smal (@nikki_viola) December 24, 2017

Other concerned Twitter users replied to her tweet to substantiate and share similar patties, claiming that the Burger King has been serving such meat for quite a while.

It’s been like this for a longtime pic.twitter.com/CvrIQqoT9H — Acacios Carlos (@Los_Acacios) December 24, 2017

Some claimed that the patties were not real meat.

Burger King has responded to her complaint:

Hi.Thank you for bringing it to our attention. We would like to get in touch with you, please DM us your mobile number.Thanks. — Burger King ZA (@BurgerKingZA) December 24, 2017

