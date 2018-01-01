Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Concerned mother blasts Burger King SA on Twitter

  • South Africa
A Cape Town mother, who is concerned about her children's health, took to twitter to blast Burger King SA over their grey stale looking patties she discovered before her kids consumed the burger, 1 January 2018. Photo: Nikki Smal via Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – A Cape Town mother was "horrified" by the meat patty that Burger King served her family.

Nikki Smal (Twitter handle) used Twitter to express her disgust at the burgers she bought for her children at a Burger King in Cape Town.

She claimed that "hell would have to freeze over" before she allowed her child to eat what is pictured to be a grey stale-looking patty.

 

Other concerned Twitter users replied to her tweet to substantiate and share similar patties, claiming that the Burger King has been serving such meat for quite a while.

Some claimed that the patties were not real meat.

Burger King has responded to her complaint:

 

