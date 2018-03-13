LIVE VIDEO: Concourt considers disclosure of party funding

&lt;span itemprop=&quot;name&quot; content=&quot;LIVE_POLITICAL_PARTY_FUNDING_HEARING&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;description&quot; content=&quot;JOHANNESBURG, 13 March 2018 &ndash; The Constitutional Court is hearing arguments about whether political parties must declare their funding.&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;duration&quot; content=&quot;0&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;thumbnailUrl&quot; content=&quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_oks007wj/version/0&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;uploadDate&quot; content=&quot;2018-03-13T06:10:34.000Z&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;width&quot; content=&quot;643&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt; &lt;span itemprop=&quot;height&quot; content=&quot;360&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday consider whether political parties should disclose their donors.

Last year, the Western Cape High Court ruled that information about private funding of political parties should be made available to the public.

Political funding has been a contentious issue, with a number of rights' groups calling on political parties to reveal who funds them.

My Vote Counts took the matter to court in a bid to make the political system more transparent.

But some political parties, such as the DA, are challenging this.





eNCA