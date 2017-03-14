ConCourt demands explanation from Dlamini, Sassa

File: The Constitutional Court wants answers from the Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court wants answers from the Social Development Minister and Sassa.

It's instructed Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the social security agency to explain why they missed Monday's deadline.

The court had ordered that they explain why they had failed to prepare to take over the distribution of social grants from April.

They were late to file the papers -- submitting them after 10pm -- instead of 4pm as per the court's instruction.

The papers were also meant to respond to the court's questions on the legality of a new deal with CPS.

The minister and Sassa have until 3pm this afternoon to file their affidavits.

eNCA