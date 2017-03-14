Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ConCourt demands explanation from Dlamini, Sassa

  • South Africa
File: The Constitutional Court wants answers from the Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court wants answers from the Social Development Minister and Sassa.

It's instructed Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the social security agency to explain why they missed Monday's deadline.

READ: Gordhan confident grants will be paid on 1 April

The court had ordered that they explain why they had failed to prepare to take over the distribution of social grants from April.

They were late to file the papers -- submitting them after 10pm -- instead of 4pm as per the court's instruction.

The papers were also meant to respond to the court's questions on the legality of a new deal with CPS.

The minister and Sassa have until 3pm this afternoon to file their affidavits.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close