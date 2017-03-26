Concourt dismisses SABC8 case

File: Vuyo Mvoko, one of the SABC8. The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case brought by the group, which wanted the court to force parliament to set up a commission of inquiry into the public broadcaster. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case brought by the SABC eight, ruling that it did not have jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

The journalists had wanted the court to force parliament to set up a commission of inquiry into the public broadcaster.

But the group said that it welcomed the ruling as, following the recommendations by Parliament’s ad-hoc committee, it had planned to withdraw the case.

The eight were fired in July after challenging an editorial policy preventing the broadcast of protest visuals.

A high court judgment then forced the SABC to rehire them.

eNCA