ConCourt lifts time limit on reporting sexual offences

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has upheld a high court ruling on reporting sexual offences.

Until now the law did not allow for sexual abuse victims to lay criminal charges 20 years or more after the abuse.

Thursday's ruling relates to a case dating back to the 1970s.

Eight women accused businessman Sydney Frankel of abusing them when they were children.

Frankel died last year. The women opened the case against him in 2012.

eNCA