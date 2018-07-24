Concourt panel raises the alarm over August grant payments

File: The panel of experts appointed by the Constitutional Court to look into the social grants migration says it’s deeply concerned that come August, a large number of beneficiaries will not get their money on time. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG – The panel of experts appointed by the Constitutional Court (Concourt) to look into the social grants migration says it’s deeply concerned that come August, a large number of beneficiaries will not get their money on time.

In July, 700 000 beneficiaries were unable to use the new SASSA Post Office cards due to a technical glitch.

The court-appointed panel is overseeing the migration of 8,4 million beneficiaries from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the Post Office, and it has some concerns.

It says the South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the Post Office need to do more technical dry runs in order to make sure the banking systems don’t crash when dealing with high volumes.

Staff training is another issue, especially when dealing with confused beneficiaries and the elderly who sometimes forget their PIN numbers or panic.

The debacle in July has led the panel to be very concerned about whether SASSA and the Post office are actually going to manage to take over this mammoth task by September when the CPS contract expires.

The panel also wants CPS parent-company Net1 to tell the court how much money it’s actually generating from the R10 maintenance fee it’s charging some beneficiaries as this undue profit is hurting the poor and vulnerable.

eNCA