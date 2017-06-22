ConCourt to give decision on secret ballot vote

File: The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on whether a secret ballot should be used during a proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on whether a secret ballot should be used during a proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.



The opposition UDM says a secret vote would allow ANC MPs to vote without fear of intimidation.

In April, the party asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot in a motion against the President after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Mbete turned down the request and the UDM approached the Constitutional Court.

eNCA