Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ConCourt to give decision on secret ballot vote

  • South Africa
File: The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on whether a secret ballot should be used during a proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on whether a secret ballot should be used during a proposed motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The opposition UDM says a secret vote would allow ANC MPs to vote without fear of intimidation.

READ: ConCourt to rule on secret ballot case

In April, the party asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to allow a secret ballot in a motion against the President after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Mbete turned down the request and the UDM approached the Constitutional Court.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close