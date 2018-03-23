Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: ConCourt rules on CPS contract extension

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled on Friday afternoon on whether Cash Paymaster Services' contract with the Social Security Agency (Sassa) should be extended for another six months.

CPS's contract was extended by 6 months. 

 

 

 

 

 

The grants agency applied to extend the contract, allowing for a transitional phase between the Post Office and CPS.

 

The Constitutional Court heard arguments earlier this month.

 

 

 

 

 

Sassa, CPS, the Black Sash, Freedom Under Law, and the Post Office made submissions to the court.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was unimpressed with the Social Security Agency, saying it was trying to bind the court by submitting a late application in February.

It had known it needed the extension, back in December.

 

