WATCH: ConCourt rules on CPS contract extension

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled on Friday afternoon on whether Cash Paymaster Services' contract with the Social Security Agency (Sassa) should be extended for another six months.

CPS's contract was extended by 6 months.

#SocialGrants @ConCourtSA orders that @OfficialSASSA may continue to work with CPS for a six month period to pay social grants, with several conditions, including detailed reporting to the Court on making arrangements for SASSA's own administering of grants (monthly from May) — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

#SocialGrants CPS may approach @TreasuryRSA over payment for its services rendered during this period of six months and National Treasury must file a report in 21 days on that discussion. After the six month period @OfficialSASSA must appoint an independent service provider. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

#SocialGrants The order, we hear, is unanimous. @OfficialSASSA is granted direct access and it along with CPS is under a constitutional obligation to pay grants. The suspension of unconstitutionality for six months is granted from 1 April. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

#SocialGrants The Minister and @OfficialSASSA must file monthly reports and they must update the @ConCourtSA on any changes on the arrangement and SASSA must ensure the personal data of beneficiaries remains private and is used for no other purposes that pay by social grants. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

#SocialGrants Bathabile Dlamini and Pearl Bengu must provide affidavits to the @ConCourtSA on why they should not be personally be joined to the matter and ordered to pay costs out of their own pockets. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

The grants agency applied to extend the contract, allowing for a transitional phase between the Post Office and CPS.

The Constitutional Court heard arguments earlier this month.

#SocialGrants Around 2.9 million people receive their grants in cash and @OfficialSASSA has asked the court if it can keep using CPS services to pay these grants for a further six months. It also needs CPS IT services to administer payments on SASSA Grindrod cards. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

#SocialGrants During the hearing on 6 March Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Justices Cachalia, Khampepe and Froneman questioned the timing of @OfficialSASSA's urgent application. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) March 23, 2018

Sassa, CPS, the Black Sash, Freedom Under Law, and the Post Office made submissions to the court.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was unimpressed with the Social Security Agency, saying it was trying to bind the court by submitting a late application in February.

It had known it needed the extension, back in December.

PRESS RELEASE: Corruption Watch has battled since 2015 to force #CPS to pay back the unlawful R316million payment to #SASSA. Today the Gauteng High Court ruled that CPS must #paybackthemoney plus interest. https://t.co/OuGyBCO9LT — Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) March 23, 2018

