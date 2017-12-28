Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Concourt to rule on Zuma impeachment

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma will know on Friday whether he will face impeachment proceedings. Photo: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver a judgment on Friday on whether Parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

The EFF and other opposition parties brought an application following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Nkandla matter. The court found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the constitution.

WATCH: Bid to impeach Zuma in 5 quotes

 

The parties, which included the UDM and Cope, want Parliament to force Zuma to answer questions about his conduct during the Nkandla debacle and on whether he can be impeached.

The judgment was reserved in September.

