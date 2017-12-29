Concourt to rule on Zuma impeachment

File: Constitutional Court judges are to announce on Friday whether the Speaker of the National Assembly must launch an investigation into whether the president's conduct warrants impeachment. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver judgment at 10am on whether Parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

In September, the Constitutional Court reserved judgment on an application brought by the EFF, UDM and Cope against the National Assembly Speaker and Zuma.

They were joined by the DA as an intervening party and Corruption Watch as a friend of the court.

The parties want the court to compel the Speaker, Baleka Mbete, to initiate impeachment proceedings against Zuma.

In their arguments, the applicants relied on the Constitutional Court ruling on the Nkandla matter. The court found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.

Mbete denies that she or the National Assembly failed to carry out their constitutional obligations to hold the president to account.

When the court application was first brought in September, it seemed unlikely that a forced impeachment ruling would have an effect.

Zuma has survived eight attempts to remove him from office through votes of no confidence.

But since then the ANC has held its elective conference and power has shifted, with Cyril Ramaphosa having replaced Zuma as head of the party.

Impeachment will not be easy. The National Assembly must adopt a resolution to remove the president, based on a serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct, or an inability to perform the functions of office.

A favourable Constitutional Court ruling willl make a compelling case for some of these.

However, in the motion of no confidence on August 8, a simple majority of 5 percent plus 1 was needed to remove Zuma -- that's 201 votes.

Although in that secret vote some 30 ANC MPs broke ranks, an impeachment vote will need the support of two-thirds of all MPs.

How the party's new power structure would influence voting will be a major factor in Zuma's survival.



eNCA