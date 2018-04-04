Condemnation of Limpopo mineworkers' violent deaths

File: A group of workers burned to death when their bus was petrol bombed on Monday night, at Driekop village near Burgersfort, Limpopo. Photo: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

RUSTENBURG - The Chamber of Mines has expressed its deep shock and sadness at the violent deaths of six Modikwa mine employees.

The workers burned to death when their bus was petrol bombed on Monday night, at Driekop village near Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Forty-four others were injured.

"These events are particularly shocking given the gruesome and merciless nature of this attack on innocent people who were making their way to work to provide for their families.

"The level of brutality of this attack is inconceivable and the impact of this act of violence will be felt for many years to come, not only by those who survived the incident, but also by those left behind," the Chamber said.

A R500,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help police catch those responsible.

Operations were stopped at the mine following the incident.

African News Agency