Controversial Sodwana guest house owner faces hefty fine

  • South Africa
File: Andre Slade believes white and black people shouldn't mix. Photo: eNCA

SODWANA BAY - The owner of a guest house in Sodwana Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is facing a hefty fine for controversial remarks he made last year.

Andre Slade made headlines when it emerged black people were not welcome at his Sodwana Bay Guest House.

Slade believes white and black people shouldn't mix. But he denies being a racist.

VIDEO: Guest house owner explains difference between races

The KZN Tourism Department and Isimangaliso Wetland Park have taken him to the Equality Court.

They are demanding an apology and want his comments classified as hate speech.

The matter will be heard later this month.

If found guilty, Slade could be slapped with a R50,000 fine.

