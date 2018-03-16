Convicted racist Momberg back in court for sentencing

JOHANNESBURG - The sentencing procedures of former real estate agent, Vicki Momberg -- whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera - will resume in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

In February 2016, Momberg, was seen on a video shouting racial slurs at police officers while they were assisting her after she was involved in a smash-and-grab incident. She was found guilty of four counts Crimen injuria in November last year.

During the trial, Momberg said she shouted racial slurs at the police officers and 10111 operators because she was traumatised and would not have insulted them under "normal" circumstances.

On March 9, social worker Daphnie Naidoo told the court that whether Momberg liked it or not she would have to apologise, adding that she did not show remorse at that stage.

Naidoo said the report was conducted after it was requested Advocate Kevin Lawler, for Momberg.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba questioned Naidoo about the probation officer recusing herself after she was allegedly insulted by Momberg.

Naidoo said the only traumatic experience Momberg experienced after the smash-and-grab incident was through the media and being in court.

Naidoo said Momberg referred to her colleague -- who described her as a danger to society -- as a character witness because she was hoping he would only mention the positive side of their relationship.

Earlier, the court heard Momberg's colleague made a comment that "she is a lunatic who can't be trusted and after knowing her for years I do believe she's racist".

Naidoo said that she contacted the Johannesburg prison and they said they had the manpower to cater for the sentence she prescribed for Momberg.

She prescribed that Momberg undergo no less than 100 hours and not more than 2000 hours periodic imprisonment.

African News Agency