UPDATE: Durban mall reopened after bomb scare

File: The Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb scare. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

DURBAN – The Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb scare.

The mall's gates were reopened after police conducted a sweep.

The mall said on its Twitter page that no bomb was found and that it appeared to have been a hoax.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, the mall said it was aware of a bomb threat, which happened shortly after 10am.

 

 

Police are still on the scene. 

This brings the number of explosive devices found across Durban to around seven.

 

