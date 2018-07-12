UPDATE: Durban mall reopened after bomb scare

File: The Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb scare. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

DURBAN – The Cornubia Mall in Durban was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb scare.

The mall's gates were reopened after police conducted a sweep.

The mall said on its Twitter page that no bomb was found and that it appeared to have been a hoax.

Cornubia Mall Management can confirm that we have been given the all clear. There was no bomb found at the Mall and it appears to have been a hoax. The evacuation procedure is now over. We would like to thank SAPS for their fast, professional service. — CornubiaMall (@CornubiaMall) July 12, 2018

Cornubia Mall gates have been reopened. Although police are not giving any details yet, security officials say they’ve been given the all clear. #DBNexplosives — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

Cornubia Mall Management is aware of a bomb threat made at one of our retailers. In the interest of the safety of our shoppers and staff, Cornubia Mall was evacuated this morning. — CornubiaMall (@CornubiaMall) July 12, 2018

Earlier, the mall said it was aware of a bomb threat, which happened shortly after 10am.

The Cornubia Mall has been evacuated after reports of another #DBNexplosive. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/5D7mWWrS12 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 12, 2018

Police are still on the scene.

This brings the number of explosive devices found across Durban to around seven.

The evacuation procedure is still in place. Currently, the SAPS Bomb and Dog Squads are conducting a full investigation sweep and we will inform all shoppers and fans once we have any further information. — CornubiaMall (@CornubiaMall) July 12, 2018

eNCA