Corporal punishment 'barbaric', must end: Zuma

JOHANNESBURG – Action will be taken against teachers who continue to use corporal punishment in schools, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 17th national teachers’ awards ceremony in Midrand, Johannesburg, he said social ills had to be rooted out from schools.

“First, is corporal punishment. It is shocking that regardless of the outlawing of this barbaric form of punishment in schools we still hear of cases where learners have been severely beaten by teachers. Some have been reported to have lost their lives.

“We condemn the beating of children in schools. It is unlawful and action will be taken against teachers who break the law and violate the dignity and personal safety of children,” he said.

Also, the problem of teenage pregnancies continued, indicating that “we are failing somewhere as parents and teachers in guiding and teaching our youth”.

“We also still have serious cases of crime in our schools, such as gang violence, drug use, and alcohol abuse. We also have cases of bullying in some schools which have a negative impact on our children. We must not give up and must continue working together to eliminate these social ills and protect our children.

“Let us continue to guide them and lead them on the right path, working with them. We must build a better future for our children together. Let me also take this opportunity to appreciate and acknowledge the hard work done by all stakeholders in education. You contribute immensely to providing meaningful and quality education in the sector,” Zuma said.

