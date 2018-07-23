Corruption equally bad in private and public sector: Wierzycka

File: Magda Wierzycka is the Chief Executive Officer of specialist financial services group Sygnia which is based in Cape Town. Photo: Twitter / @Magda_Wierzycka

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption is just as bad in the private sector as it is in the public sector.

That is according to Magda Wierzycka, the CEO of Sygnia Asset Management Group.

Wierzycka fired KPMG as her company's auditor last year after allegations emerged that the auditing company had engaged in corrupt practices.

“What people need to realise is that corruption is in the public sector and private sector,” Wierzycka said on The Tim Modise Network.

“For every tender that originates from the public sector which requires payment of a bribe, there is a private sector participant that participate in order to deliver the bribe.

“So it’s most difficult for journalists to speak to CEOs of companies involved in corruption. They get a pre-prepared script.

“What we will find going forward, now that there are many more being punished for their sins, is that there are many more participants in the private sector than we know about.”

eNCA