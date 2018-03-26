Corruption flourished under Zuma presidency: Mbeki

JOHANNESBURG, 26 March 2018 - President Thabo Mbeki warns that if the ANC does not renew itself, corruption will continue. He made the comments during an interview in Spain last week. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki, in an interview with Spanish daily newspaper El Pais, said corruption flourished under Jacob Zuma's presidency.

Mbeki warned that if the ANC does not renew itself, corruption will continue.



The former President said that the South African public "generally understood that part of what happened during the Zuma years had been the entrenched corruption... over a long period of time."

eNCA