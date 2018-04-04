Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Corruption Watch sees big increase in reported cases

  • South Africa
File: Almost half of all corruption reports are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 13 percent.

JOHANNESBURG - Cases reported to Corruption Watch increased by 25 percent in 2017.

The latest Corruption Watch report, "The Time is Now", reveals schools have the most reported cases of corruption at 15 percent.

The South African Police Service is next highest with six percent.

Traffic and licensing departments account for five percent of cases, while health and housing both sit at four percent.

Almost half of all corruption reports are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 13 percent.

The Western Cape has the third highest with eight percent.

eNCA

