Cosatu applauds Numsa court victory over labour brokers

File: The Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld the Labour Court's decision that employers must automatically convert all contracts of workers after three months into permanent employment with all rights and benefits. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu applauded the National Union of Metalworkers Union of South Africa for winning the Constitutional Court landmark case against labour brokers after months of battling at the Labour Court.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has noted and welcomes the ruling by the Constitutional Court that forces employers to automatically convert all contracts of workers after three months into permanent employment with all rights and benefits. pic.twitter.com/thmp6kZHDC — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) July 27, 2018

The Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld the Labour Court's decision that employers must automatically convert all contracts of workers after three months into permanent employment with all rights and benefits.

This means that casual workers who earn R205,000 per annum and less, who are employed by labour brokers, are eligible to become permanent employees of the main employer after three months.

"We applaud Numsa for pursuing this case all the way to the Constitutional Court and we view this as a step forward and we feel that the ruling will ultimately lead to the demise of labour brokers," Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

"Since the coming into effect of the 2014 Labour Relations Amendment Act, there has been a deliberate confusion by employers on the question of who becomes the employer of the placed workers, when the period of three months kicks in."

Judgment: An employee a labour broker (temporary employment service) places with a client for more than 3 months is an employee of only the client for the purposes of the amended Labour Relations Act (Assign v NUMSA) pic.twitter.com/1aeI720viS — Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) July 26, 2018

Cosatu expelled Numsa, together with its 365,000 plus members, in November 2014 after the union decided not to support the governing ANC in that year's general elections.

Meanwhile, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said this was the first step in ending the labour brokering system in South Africa.

This is a victory not just for NUMSA but also for the working class majority. The Constitutional court has confirmed that temporary workers employed through Labour Brokers are permanent employees of the MAIN employer after three months! AMANDLAAA!!!

--------#BanLabourBrokers — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) July 26, 2018

African News Agency