Cosatu calls for jobs summit to tackle unemployment

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu is calling for a jobs summit to tackle the high levels of unemployment.



The country's jobless statistics rose to 27.7 percent this year.

The number of people who have stopped looking for work has also increased.

The union says government needs to support the small business sector.

It wants government to start implementing policies to deal with unemployment.

Cosatu says the state's failure to act has resulted in South Africa becoming one of the world's most unequal countries.

