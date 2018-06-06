Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to fire Motsoaledi

  • South Africa
File: Cosatu says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi must be held accountable for the worsening of healthcare under his watch. Photo: GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is joining the chorus for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to be fired.

The trade union federation says healthcare has deteriorated under his watch.

WATCH: Motsoaledi blames hospitals overcrowding on foreign nationals

It is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Motsoaledi with immediate effect.

Cosatu says it's disappointed by the minister's denial that the health sector is in crisis.

Last week, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa called for Motsoaledi's sacking, accusing him of failing to address health worker's grievances.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close