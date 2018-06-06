Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to fire Motsoaledi

File: Cosatu says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi must be held accountable for the worsening of healthcare under his watch. Photo: GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is joining the chorus for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to be fired.

The trade union federation says healthcare has deteriorated under his watch.

It is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Motsoaledi with immediate effect.

Cosatu says it's disappointed by the minister's denial that the health sector is in crisis.

Last week, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa called for Motsoaledi's sacking, accusing him of failing to address health worker's grievances.

COSATU is calling on Pres Ramaphosa to fire Health Minister Motsoaledi over the #HealthCrisis @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Z6IFXIx8jw — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 6, 2018

eNCA