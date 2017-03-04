Cosatu reiterates call for Dlamini to be fired, warns of consequences

Johannesburg, 04 March 2017 -On a number of occasions Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has failed to appear before Parliament to explain the Sassa grant crisis. ​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Cosatu has reiterated its call for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign or be fired.

The call follows after the department's Director General Zane Dangor, resigned on Saturday morning.

Dangor cited a complete breakdown in relationship between him and Dlamini as the reason for his resignation..

Cosatu said Dangor’s resignation is a message to President Jacob Zuma that he should act immediately in order to avoid a deepening crisis.

“When we made this call we were looking at what has the minister been doing over the last couple of years and we were looking at the fact that we have struggled over the last couple of years with the comprehensive social security paper in the first place,” Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

“If you look at the crisis that has engulfed us currently, you will realise that it points to a lack of leadership, there is a vacuum there.

“We think that this latest developments gives the president enough reasons for him to act on the minister.”

Earlier this week, the ANC Women’s League of which Dlamini is the president - wrote a scathing statement aimed at Cosatu for its candid criticism of the Sassa debacle.

The league said Cosatu's claims of corruption against Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services were irresponsible.

Now Cosatu has hit back at the league, it says it has failed to address how women will be affected by the crisis but instead it is focusing on positions in the governing party.

“When they responded, we were looking at their response and it said very little about what is happening at Sassa,” said Pamla.

“They didn’t touch Sassa, they didn’t address the issue and they even failed to make proposals on how we are supposed to resolve this crisis. They just started to attack the federation and funny enough they were talking about positions and deployments. Here we are as a nation, looking at how we are supposed to resolve a crisis, and then we have got an organisation that represents the majority of people, they should be thinking about the single mothers, the child headed families, the elderly and the disabled and they said very little about that but they now concerned with positions and deployments.”

Pamla has warned the league to stop focusing on positions and learn from the results of the 2016 municipal elections.

“If you look at the results of the last local government elections, the people of South Africa are running out of patience.

“The positions they seemed to be obsessed about…. There will be no positions in 2019," Pamla warned.





eNCA