Cosatu demands say in any cabinet reshuffle

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu is demanding that it be consulted ahead of any possible cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.

This is likely to put the federation on a collision course with its alliance partner the ANC, which has said before that cabinet appointments are the perogative of the president.

Cosatu reiterated on Monday that the deployment of “tainted” former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to Parliament was a “bad decision”.

"This is the prerogative of the ANC, not the president in our view," said Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, on the first day of the trade union federation's three-day central executive committee meeting in Braamfonetin.

"Who they mandate to the position of a minister has to meet certain criteria ..."

Speculation is rife that, despite the federation's objections, newly sworn-in ANC MP Molefe could soon become a minister.

The other alliance partner, the SA Communist Party (SACP), has also spoken out against Molefe's appointment, saying it would have advised against it.

Cosatu's Ntshalintshali said Molefe had resigned from Eskom on the basis that he wanted to clear his name.

"That's how we understood it. He has not done so, he has not cleared his name in terms of the report ..."

Molefe stepped down from the top poistion at Eskom after the public protector implicated him heavily in dealings with the Gupta family and state capture.

eNCA