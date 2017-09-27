Cosatu expects hundreds of thousands at marches

KwaZulu-Natal, 26 September 2017 - Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has rubbished media reports that he's on leave and won't participate in Wednesday's nationwide protests. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu expects no fewer than 20,000 people to take part in protests against corruption and state capture on Wednesday.

The union federation is embarking on a national shutdown, in which it expects members of more than 17 affiliate unions taking part.

It has also called on non-affiliated workers to join the protest.

Marches in 13 cities around the country are planned.

On Tuesday Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini rubbished claims that he is on leave and won't take part in the demonstrations.

Dlamini said he would lead the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the protests.

He's rejected reports that he's been keeping a low profile since the Cosatu May Day rally at which President Jacob Zuma was booed off stage.

