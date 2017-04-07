Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cosatu mum on outcome of meeting with Zuma

  • South Africa
File: Cosatu did not divulge details of the talks with President JAcob Zuma, but says the parties agreed to meet again, and include the Cosatu central executive and ANC top six. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said it had met with President Jacob Zuma following its call for him to step down.

The federation did not divulge details of the talks but said the parties had agreed to meet again and include the Cosatu central executive and the ANC top six.

Earlier this week, Cosatu said it believed Zuma was no longer the right person to lead the tripartite alliance.

It accused him of failing to consult on his recent cabinet reshuffle.

READ: Cosatu warns members not to join anti-Zuma march

Cosatu’s call followed that of alliance partner, the SACP.

eNCA

