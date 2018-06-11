Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Courier truck hijacked, employees abducted in PE

  • South Africa
File: A driver and his passenger were busy offloading parcels for delivery when they were accosted by three men, two of which were armed with guns. Photo: Max Pixel

PORT ELIZABETH - A courier tuck offloading stock outside Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth was hijacked on Monday morning, Eastern Cape police said. 

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the driver and his passenger were busy offloading parcels for delivery when they were accosted by three men, two of which were armed with guns.

Naidu said the driver and his passenger were shoved in the back.

One of the suspects then drove off the courier van followed by the other two suspects in a bakkie.

“The hijacked vehicle stopped in Charlo where only the cellphones were loaded into the bakkie. The driver and his passenger’s cellphones were also taken. The estimated value of the cellphones is R150,000.”

Police are investigating a case of hijacking and abduction.

Drivers delivering stock have been urged to be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

Police advised drivers that if they become suspicious of any person, they should immediately activate a panic alarm or attract the attention of others.

Police also appealed to drivers with accompanying passengers that one person should be on the lookout for suspicious persons while the other offloads goods.

African News Agency

