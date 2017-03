File: Julius Malema in the dock. The EFF leader and his party have been interdicted from inciting land grabs. Photo: Twitter/EFFSouthAfrica

PRETORIA - Julius Malema has been been gagged by the North Gauteng High Court.

Lobby groups AfriForum and AfriBusiness applied for an order interdicting the EFF leader and his party from inciting land grabs.

The court found in their favour.

Malema could be held in contempt of court if he ignores the ruling.

He is also facing criminal charges for encouraging supporters to invade land in violation of the Riotous Assemblies Act and is expected to go on trial in July.

eNCA