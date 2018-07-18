Court dismisses application to stop ANC Gauteng elective conference

File: The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application to interdict the ANC Gauteng's 13th provincial elective conference. Photo: ANA / Getrude Makhafola

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application to interdict the ANC Gauteng's 13th provincial elective conference.

The court said the case lacked urgency.

BREAKING



The applicants alternatively wanted the Ekurhuleni region, which has the biggest delegation of 311, to be barred from the conference.

The conference kicks off on the weekend at the St George Hotel, Irene in Tshwane.

The conference was given the green light by the by the Provincial Executive Committee, which vowed to defend itself against any court action.

Acting Provincial Chairperson David Makhura is expected to be elected chairperson after the ascendancy of Paul Mashatile, who now serves as the ANC's Treasure General.

The ANC's provincial conferences have been riddled with a number of court actions from disgruntled members.

This has put brakes on the elective conference from going ahead.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal's elective conference will take place on the weekend.

The party in the province said it was positive that it had ironed out all issues and grievances from its members.

