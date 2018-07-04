Shabangu's application to halt Sassa strike struck off the roll

File: Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu's urgent application to interdict a strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees has been struck off the roll. Photo: Gallo / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu's urgent application to interdict a strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees has been struck off the roll.

On Wednesday, the Labour Court agreed to dismiss Shabangu's interdict to stop the strike by members of the Public Servants Association (PSA).

The case was struck off the roll with costs.

However, the court ruled that all parties to resume negotiations and workers return to work.

Thousands of PSA members downed tools over wages at the agency on Monday, leading to a shutdown of social grant disbursements.

Workers are demanding an increase of between 13 and 15 percent.

They are also demanding concessions on housing, leave danger allowance, performance management, and the insourcing of some services.

eNCA