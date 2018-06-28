Court finds Diego Novella guilty of murdering his girlfriend

CAPE TOWN - The Guatemalan Diego Novella was found guilty of murdering his American marketing executive girlfriend Gabriela Kabrins Alban by the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

“I have no doubt in rejecting the version of the accused, in my view the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused murdered the deceased, Miss Gabriela Kabrins Alban, the accused is found guilty as charged,” Judge Vincent Saldanha said handing down his judgment.

Novella was arrested for Kabrins Alban's murder after her body was discovered in the room they shared at an upmarket boutique hotel in Camps Bay on July 29, 2015. She was manually strangled and had suffered blunt force trauma.

Saldanha had asked people who might be sensitive to “graphic” description of the crime scene and the state in which Kabrins Alban's body was found to leave the courtroom. Kabrins Alban's family left the room before Saldanha proceeded to hand down his judgment.

Kabrins Alban's face was covered with chips and faeces and a note had been left on her body with the Spanish word “cerote”, which means piece of shit.

Evidence from a postmortem report had showed a number of injuries Kabrins Alban sustained during a brutal assault which, according to forensic experts, had resulted in difficulties in finding the exact cause of death.

Saldanha said he was satisfied that, at the time of the incident, Novella had the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

Novella had since claimed that he was possessed by demons and had been in an abnormal mental state after having taken hallucinogenic substances during the attack, also claiming to the court that his girlfriend turned into a demon when she started attacking him in the morning of the incident.

Saldanha rejected Novella's statement saying Novella had the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, and that he knew exactly what he was doing.

African News Agency