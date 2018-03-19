Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Court grounds Gupta plane

  • South Africa
File: Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada has applied to ground the plane. Photo: AFP / Mark Ralston

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court has ruled that the Gupta family jet must be grounded.

The court ruled that Gupta jet ZS-OAK must be handed over to the applicants and stored at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg.

The family has also been interdicted from using the aircraft.

Canadian state-owned bank Export Development Canada has applied to ground the plane.

The bank is also reportedly concerned that Ajay Gupta may use the jet to flee from justice or other unlawful conduct.

The Gupta family bought the jet with a loan from the Canadian bank.

