Court halts Kraaifontein evictions

JOHANNESBURG, 31 March 2018 - An urgent court application was lodged on Saturday after the publication of a video showing women and children being violently evicted from their home in Kraaifontein by a private security company. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has granted an interdict to stop the eviction of residents of Kraaifontein in Cape Town.

The urgent court application was lodged earlier on Saturday after the publication of a video showing women and children being violently evicted by a private security company.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

In the video, an armed security guard is heard telling residents that their time is up.

The reason for the eviction is currently not clear.

There's been a spike in land invasions in areas around Cape Town over the past few.

