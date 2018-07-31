Court orders Sol Plaatjie mayor to step down

File: The Northern Cape High Court has issued an interim order calling for Sol Plaatje Mayor, Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office. Photo: Google Earth

KIMBERLY - The Northern Cape High Court has issued an interim order calling for Sol Plaatje Mayor, Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office.

This will run till the 22nd of August when a decision is expected.

The DA brought the application for Matika’s removal.

That's after he refused to step down following a no-confidence vote in council last week.

Matika's been accused of mismanagement.

Residents have been protesting for the past two weeks calling for him to step down.

eNCA