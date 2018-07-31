DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Court orders Sol Plaatjie mayor to step down

  • South Africa
File: The Northern Cape High Court has issued an interim order calling for Sol Plaatje Mayor, Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office. Photo: Google Earth

KIMBERLY - The Northern Cape High Court has issued an interim order calling for Sol Plaatje Mayor, Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office.

This will run till the 22nd of August when a decision is expected.

WATCH: People are tired of corruption, lack of service delivery, says community member

The DA brought the application for Matika’s removal.

That's after he refused to step down following a no-confidence vote in council last week.

Matika's been accused of mismanagement.

Residents have been protesting for the past two weeks calling for him to step down.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close