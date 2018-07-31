Court orders Sol Plaatjie mayor to step down

KIMBERLY - The Northern Cape High Court has issued an interim order calling for Sol Plaatje Mayor, Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office.
This will run till the 22nd of August when a decision is expected.
The DA brought the application for Matika’s removal.
That's after he refused to step down following a no-confidence vote in council last week.
Matika's been accused of mismanagement.
Residents have been protesting for the past two weeks calling for him to step down.
