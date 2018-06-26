Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Court rules out attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

  • South Africa
File: The South Gauteng High Court on Monday dismissed the application with costs, Judge Zeenat Carelse citing the lack of urgency of the matter. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – A court bid by Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) members to force its National Executive Committee (NEC) to disband the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) failed on Monday.

The group wanted to force the NEC to implement the recommendations of the Ndebele report and to disband the PEC.

The report also recommended the suspension of the provincial leadership and a conference re-run within three months.

READ: Court grants order to halt ANC KZN conference

However, the NEC rejected the report, opting instead for a political solution.

The Eastern Cape elective conference was marred by violence and disagreements.

The South Gauteng High Court on Monday dismissed the application with costs with Judge Zeenat Carelse citing the lack of urgency of the matter.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close