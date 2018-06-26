Court rules out attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

File: The South Gauteng High Court on Monday dismissed the application with costs, Judge Zeenat Carelse citing the lack of urgency of the matter. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – A court bid by Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) members to force its National Executive Committee (NEC) to disband the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) failed on Monday.

The group wanted to force the NEC to implement the recommendations of the Ndebele report and to disband the PEC.

The report also recommended the suspension of the provincial leadership and a conference re-run within three months.

However, the NEC rejected the report, opting instead for a political solution.

The Eastern Cape elective conference was marred by violence and disagreements.

The South Gauteng High Court on Monday dismissed the application with costs with Judge Zeenat Carelse citing the lack of urgency of the matter.

